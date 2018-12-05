Gary Johnson: Torquay United boss urges Gulls squad to stay top of table

Gary Johnson took over at Torquay shortly after parting company with Cheltenham Town

Torquay boss Gary Johnson has urged his side to keep the winning habit after going top of National League South.

The Gulls went two points clear after a 2-0 win at Dartford - and have yet to lose a league game since Johnson succeeded Gary Owers on 13 September.

They have scored 42 goals and gone from 14th to first under Johnson, after just 39 in 46 games under Owers.

"We're there to be shot at now - do you fight harder as the champion or the challenger?" 63-year-old Johnson said.

"We've got to make sure we don't let anybody knock us off our perch if we can help it."

He added: "The boys are enjoying winning and winning does become a habit and we've got to keep it as a habit.

"There's a fantastic camaraderie. Although boys aren't screaming or shouting about winning the league yet they are obviously very pleased to, as quick as we have been, get to the top."