Rangers 0-1 Aberdeen: Players must show club respect - Steven Gerrard

Referee Steven McLean showed Alfredo Morelos a red card after two bookings for fouls on Graeme Shinnie

Rangers players need to "show the club respect" by improving their discipline after suffering their seventh red card of the season during the 1-0 loss to Aberdeen, says manager Steven Gerrard.

Striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off, despite Gerrard addressing his players about the need to avoid suspensions.

It was the Colombian's third dismissal of the term and came when he was booked for throwing an arm at Graeme Shinnie.

"I spoke to my team on discipline and control," Gerrard told RangersTV.

"It's time the players [played] tough, competing, but doing it fair and staying on the pitch."

Morelos was booked for a barge on Shinnie just before half-time at Ibrox, before receiving his second yellow after the break as his side chased the game following Scott McKenna's early opener.

Gerrard had spoken to his players before the game about the importance of remaining calm on the pitch, after midfielder Scott Arfield was dismissed against Hearts on Sunday for a lunge at the goalkeeper.

Morelos's dismissal evened up the game, with Aberdeen having been reduced to 10 men themselves in the first half after Sam Cosgrove received two yellow cards.

"We lost control, we were given another chance back into the game when Aberdeen went to 10 and we never used that advantage in our favour," Gerrard said.

"I had a meeting for 15, 20 minutes on control, discipline and the effect it has on suspensions, so I'm frustrated that we haven't done anything right."