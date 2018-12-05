Spanish Copa del Rey - 2nd Leg
Barcelona4Cultural Leonesa1

Copa del Rey: Denis Suarez scores twice as Barcelona reach last 16

Denis Suarez scores for Barcelona
Suarez made just his eighth appearance of the season and has been linked with a move away from Barcelona

Denis Suarez struck twice as holders Barcelona beat Cultural Leonesa 4-1 to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

The midfielder, 24, scored in each half as Barca completed a 5-1 aggregate win over the third-tier outfit.

Munir El Haddadi opened the scoring before Suarez and Malcom struck before the break for the La Liga leaders.

Sene pulled one back before Suarez, who had not scored since November 2017, sealed victory following an assist by debutant Riqui Puig.

Summer signing Malcom claimed just his second Barca goal but appeared to suffer a late injury, with Luis Suarez, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto and Rafinha already sidelined.

Ivan Rakitic, who made the first three goals before being replaced by Sergio Busquets at half-time, captained a much-rotated side as Ernesto Valverde rested Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique before Saturday's Catalan derby against Espanyol.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 13Cillessen
  • 2Nélson SemedoSubstituted forLengletat 62'minutes
  • 36Brandáriz
  • 24Vermaelen
  • 27MirandaBooked at 36mins
  • 4RakiticSubstituted forBusquetsat 45'minutes
  • 35BusquetsSubstituted forPuigat 55'minutes
  • 21Aleñá
  • 14Malcom
  • 19El Haddadi
  • 6D Suárez

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 5Busquets
  • 7Coutinho
  • 11Dembélé
  • 15Lenglet
  • 28Puig
  • 38Jaime

Cultural Leonesa

  • 1Palatsí
  • 2Alonso
  • 6Romero
  • 4Albizua
  • 3DíazSubstituted forEscalanteat 77'minutes
  • 8González
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 7Mancebo SerranoSubstituted forCapillaat 60'minutes
  • 5Bernal Villarig
  • 10SeñéSubstituted forMartínezat 79'minutes
  • 9Ortíz

Substitutes

  • 12Escalante
  • 13Diarra
  • 14González
  • 15Capilla
  • 16García Pérez
  • 17Santana Cabrera
  • 18Martínez
Referee:
Alberto Undiano Mallenco
Attendance:
76,398

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCultural Leonesa
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 5th December 2018

  • BarcelonaBarcelona4Cultural LeonesaCultural Leonesa1
  • Atl MadridAtlético Madrid4Sant AndreuSant Andreu0
  • GironaGirona2AlavésAlavés1
  • Real SociedadReal Sociedad2Celta VigoCelta Vigo0
  • SevillaSevilla1VillanovenseVillanovense0
  • VillarrealVillarreal8AlmeríaAlmería0
  • Real ValladolidReal Valladolid2MallorcaMallorca1

