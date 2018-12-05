Strasbourg 1-1 PSG: Champions held again but are 14 points clear

From the section

Edinson Cavani has reached double figures in one of Europe's top five leagues for 11 consecutive seasons

Paris St-Germain dropped points for the second game in a row as Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani's second-half penalty rescued a draw at Strasbourg.

The reigning champions won their first 14 games, but have now drawn twice in four days - although they are still 14 points clear of Lille.

Kenny Lala gave Strasbourg the lead with a first-half penalty after a Thilo Kehrer handball.

But Cavani equalised after half-time substitute Kylian Mbappe was fouled.

Neymar missed the game with a groin injury he suffered against Bordeaux on Sunday.