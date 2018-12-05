Match ends, Strasbourg 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Strasbourg 1-1 PSG: Champions held again but are 14 points clear
Paris St-Germain dropped points for the second game in a row as Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani's second-half penalty rescued a draw at Strasbourg.
The reigning champions won their first 14 games, but have now drawn twice in four days - although they are still 14 points clear of Lille.
Kenny Lala gave Strasbourg the lead with a first-half penalty after a Thilo Kehrer handball.
But Cavani equalised after half-time substitute Kylian Mbappe was fouled.
Neymar missed the game with a groin injury he suffered against Bordeaux on Sunday.
Line-ups
Strasbourg
- 1Sels
- 27Lala
- 19Caci
- 5Koné
- 4MartinezBooked at 62mins
- 23CaroleSubstituted forThomassonat 49'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 34Fofana
- 8Martin
- 11Lienard
- 20ZohiSubstituted forSissokoat 62'minutes
- 29da Costa JóiaSubstituted forMothibaat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Corgnet
- 12Mothiba
- 18Sissoko
- 25Ajorque
- 26Thomasson
- 30Kamara
- 32Bangou
PSG
- 16Areola
- 4Kehrer
- 3Kimpembe
- 34N'SokiSubstituted forMbappéat 45'minutes
- 12MeunierSubstituted forNkunkuat 81'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 88mins
- 23DraxlerBooked at 30mins
- 25Rabiot
- 27DiabySubstituted forAlves da Silvaat 69'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 2Thiago Silva
- 7Mbappé
- 13Alves da Silva
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 32Rimane
- Referee:
- Antony Gautier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Strasbourg 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Attempt missed. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pablo Martinez (Strasbourg).
Offside, Strasbourg. Youssouf Fofana tries a through ball, but Adrien Thomasson is caught offside.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross.
Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain).
Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Attempt saved. Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ibrahima Sissoko.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).
Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Youssouf Fofana.
Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Lebo Mothiba replaces Nuno da Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Thomas Meunier.
Attempt saved. Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Pablo Martinez.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonas Martin (Strasbourg).
Goal!
Goal! Strasbourg 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Pablo Martinez.
Attempt blocked. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Dani Alves replaces Moussa Diaby.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jonas Martin (Strasbourg) because of an injury.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.