Reading: Nigel Howe reappointed as CEO after Ron Gourlay departure

Nigel Howe is a Championship representative on the EFL board

Reading have reappointed Nigel Howe as their chief executive, a position he held for more than 20 years until he stepped down in 2017.

He takes over from from former Chelsea CEO Ron Gourlay, who left the Championship club last month.

Howe was at the helm when Reading reached the Premier League in 2006 for the first time in their history.

"I am honoured that the club's owners have asked me to retake the reins and help lead this club forward," he said.

Reading owner Dai Yongge added: "Nigel has tasted success here before and I believe he can help us to achieve more success in the future."

Howe had been in a vice chairman role with the Royals and will continue to oversee the club's move to a new training complex.