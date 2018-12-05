Rob Holding: Arsenal defender might have a 'big injury', says manager Unai Emery

Rob Holding (second right) has made 16 appearances for Arsenal this season

Arsenal defender Rob Holding could face a long spell out after suffering a knee injury in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

The 23-year-old was taken off on a stretcher in the first half following a collision with Marcus Rashford nine minutes before half-time.

"The doctors think it may be a big injury," said Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey was replaced at half-time but Emery said the Welshman had picked up a "small injury".

The injury to Holding is the latest defensive setback for Arsenal, who remain without centre-back Laurent Koscielny and left-back Nacho Monreal.

The Gunners dropped down to fifth in the table after their 2-2 draw at Manchester United.