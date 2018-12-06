Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Arsenal, Everton, Hibs, Swansea, Stokes, Erwin, Shankland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Tractor Sazi have reported former Kilmarnock striker Lee Erwin and ex-Celtic and Hibernian forward Anthony Stokes to world governing body Fifa after the pair quit the Iranian top-flight club claiming personal problems. (Daily Record)

Scotland centre-half David Bates, who has been linked with Arsenal and Everton, says he is not interested in moving from the German second tier at present as he is loving life with Hamburg. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will block any attempt by Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka to take centre-half Joe Worrall back from his season-long loan at Ibrox and there is no clause in the contract allowing it. (Scottish Sun)

Swansea City are expected to make a transfer move for Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland this week, with the English Championship club ready to offer around £200,000 for the 23-year-old. (Daily Express, print edition)

Liverpool and Netherlands centre-half Virgil van Dijk says his spell at Celtic was pivotal in him becoming one of the best defenders in the world.(Daily Record)

Scottish Championship strugglers Falkirk are poised to make a January transfer move to sign Motherwell striker Ross MacLean on a permanent basis, with the 21-year-old haven fallen out of favour on loan to Greenock Morton. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Rangers forward Michael O'Halloran hopes to make his Melbourne City debut in their derby with Melbourne Victory on 22 December after being kept out of action by a hamstring injury picked up ahead of the A-League season. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard says he is finding it hard to stick up for his players after Alfredo Morelos became the eighth Ibrox player to be shown a red card this season - and the Rangers manager admitted that Kyle Lafferty could also have been sent off in the 1-0 defeat by Aberdeen.(The Herald)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes was "astonished" by the second yellow card that led to Sam Cosgrove being sent off in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Rangers. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has warned that players frustrated at not getting regular game time will be direction to Wednesday's performance in a 1-1 draw with Motherwell at Fir Park. (Evening Times)

Hibernian assistant Garry Parker says Florian Kamberi was taken off after 53 minutes in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with St Mirren because head coach Neil Lennon wanted the striker "to do better in everything".(Edinburgh Evening News)

Assistant head coach Garry Parker admits Hibernian are in desperate need of January reinforcements after their run without a victory was extended to seven matches. (Edinburgh Evening News)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

The Six Nations is poised to announce a six-year title sponsorship with Guinness, with the drinks company paying £6m in the first year - £3m less than NatWest paid this season. (The Times)