Chris Dunphy: Rochdale chairman to retire after 12 years

Rochdale have been in League One since winning promotion in 2014

Rochdale chairman Chris Dunphy is to retire after 12 years in the role.

The boyhood Dale supporter initially joined the League One side as a director, spending more than 30 years at the club in total.

Dunphy's final game as chairman will be against Bradford on 29 December.

"I feel the time is now right for me to leave the club in the capable hands of the remaining board to develop for the future and take our fantastic club to the next level," he said.

In an open letter to Rochdale fans, Dunphy added: "I would like to thank the club for the fantastic memories it has given me and all of you for the support you have given me throughout the years."

The news comes after William Goodwin stepped down from the club's board of directors on Wednesday after six years.