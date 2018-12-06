Ross County v Bohemians or East Fife semi-final live on BBC Alba

Ross County have won the Challenge Cup twice previously

Ross County's Challenge Cup semi-final against Bohemians or East Fife is to be broadcast live from Dingwall on BBC Alba on 15 February at 19:45 GMT.

The other semi-final, between Connah's Quay Nomads and Edinburgh City, will be held at the Welsh club's Deeside Stadium the following day (19:25).

The remaining quarter-final has been delayed until 2 February as the League of Ireland is in its close season.

Bohemians will host the League Two Fifers at Dalymount Park (15:00).

The final for the competition involving teams outside the Scottish Premiership will be held on Saturday 23 or Sunday 24 March.

For the first time this season, clubs from England's National League joined teams from the Welsh Premier League, League of Ireland and the Northern Ireland Football League in being guests in the competition.

It is the second season in a row that the draw has created the possibility of two non-Scottish sides contesting the final.

Last season, Dumbarton defeated The New Saints, while eventual winners Inverness Caledonian Thistle overcame Crusaders to ensure the trophy remained in Scotland.