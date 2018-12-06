Graham Barrow signs assistant manager contract extension

Media playback is not supported on this device Wrexham seeking new manager after Ricketts departure

Graham Barrow has signed a two-and-a-half year extension to his contract as assistant manager at Wrexham.

The former Wigan and Chester boss is currently acting as interim boss after the departure of Sam Ricketts.

Barrow joined the Dragons in July and will continue as assistant after the appointment of a new manager.

"It was never in any doubt in my mind," Barrow told the club's website, "my main concern has been the players and the club."

And he added: "I'm happy the people in charge and the fans feel the same way.

"I'm very happy at Wrexham. I'm very happy to be staying here. This club has so much passion around it."

Former Wales international Ricketts was appointed manager of League One Shrewsbury on 3 December after just six months in charge at the Racecourse.