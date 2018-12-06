Visa sign seven-year deal with Uefa to become first sole sponsor of women's football

Lyon celebrate winning last season's Women's Champions League final

Visa have signed a seven-year deal with Uefa to sponsor women's football.

The deal sees the payments company become the first ever sole sponsor of the women's game at all levels.

It means Visa is the main partner of the Women's Champions League and the Women's European Championships.

Uefa's head of women's football Nadine Kessler said the deal "marked another milestone for women's football and what it can offer" and proved the game had "taken on a new dimension".

The deal, which will also see Visa sponsor the Women's Under-19 and Under-17 Championships and the UEFA Women's Futsal European Championships, runs until 2025.