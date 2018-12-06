Jay Donnelly: Reds boss Gray confirms striker won't play against Glenavon

Jay Donnelly was not included in the Cliftonville squad for last week's game against Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville manager Barry Gray has confirmed that striker Jay Donnelly will once again be left out of his squad for Saturday's visit of Glenavon.

Donnelly was dropped for last weekend's victory over Dungannon Swifts after he was convicted of distributing an indecent image of a child.

The 23-year-old admitted the charge and will be sentenced in January.

"The club has made a statement on the matter and as far as I'm aware nothing has changed from that," Gray said.

Asked if Donnelly will feature against Glenavon, the Reds boss said "no".

"It's a matter for our board to discuss and, from my perspective, we just concentrate on our week-to-week duties," Gray added.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, Cliftonville said the club "feels it has a duty of care to everyone associated at this moment in time".

The statement said the club was "acutely aware that a young woman has suffered because of Jay Donnelly's actions" and that the club "will not shirk its responsibilities" in handling the matter.

Donnelly had continued to appear for Cliftonville after the allegation emerged.

He was convicted last week, while a separate count of taking or making an indecent photograph was withdrawn.