Crystal Palace: Mice found in training ground kitchen

Crystal Palace are "confident" their training ground kitchen will regain its five-star hygiene rating after being rated zero over of a mice infestation.

An inspection in August found the facility in Beckenham, used by players and staff, had had a "significant mouse problem" for "several months".

The report was released by Bromley Council following a freedom of information request from Kent Live.

A Palace spokesman said the issue has been resolved.

"We invested substantially in the training ground over the summer, upgrading facilities for our players and staff, and immediately took action to remedy the issues highlighted in the kitchen area following the works," read a club statement.

"The remedial action was approved by the environmental health inspector and we are confident that our five-star rating at Beckenham will be restored when we are re-inspected, in line with our five-star rating for the kitchen facilities at Selhurst Park."