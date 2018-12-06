Shaun Pearson: Wrexham captain signs contract extension

Shaun Pearson joined Wrexham from Grimsby in 2017

Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson has signed a two and a half year contract extension.

That will keep the 29-year-old defender at the National League club until at least the summer of 2021.

"It's important that the skipper's future is made clear. He is a key member of the squad and would certainly be an asset at any team," interim Wrexham manager Graham Barrow said.

Pearson joined the Welsh club in June 2017 after six years at Grimsby Town.

"It's a no-brainer really isn't it? He is one of, if not the best, centre-half in the league. He's an excellent leader. That's something I have been very impressed with during my time here," Barrow added.

Barrow is in temporary charge of Wrexham after former boss Sam Ricketts left to take charge of Shrewsbury Town.