France protests: Three more Ligue 1 games postponed, including Monaco v Nice

Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry were part of Arsenal's 'Invincibles', who went unbeaten in the 2003-04 Premier League season

Three more Ligue 1 games this weekend have been postponed amid fears of further violent "yellow vest" protests in France over rising living costs.

This week the Paris St-Germain v Montpellier and Lyon v Toulouse matches, both scheduled for Saturday, were postponed.

Friday's derby between Thierry Henry's Monaco and Patrick Vieira's Nice has now been postponed.

The Angers v Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne v Marseille games are also off.

Since 17 November, demonstrators wearing yellow, high-visibility vests have blockaded roads in protest against higher taxes on diesel fuel.

Demonstrations turned particularly violent on Saturday when 412 people were arrested after the worst clashes in central Paris for decades. A new round of protests is expected this weekend.

The Cote d'Azur derby between Monaco and Nice was due to be the first meeting as managers between former France and Arsenal team-mates Henry and Vieira.

The French League (LFP) said Friday's game at the Stade Louis II in Monaco was postponed following a request by the government in the Mediterranean principality, "in collaboration" with authorities in the neighbouring French Alpes-Maritimes prefecture, which includes Nice.

Henry oversaw his second win in 10 games in charge of struggling Monaco as they beat Amiens 2-0 away on Tuesday, although the 2017 champions remain in the bottom three.

Five Ligue 1 games will go ahead this weekend, including second-placed Lille against Reims.

Ligue 1 fixtures this weekend

Friday, 7 December: Postponed: Monaco v Nice.

Saturday, 8 December: Guingamp v Amiens, Nimes v Nantes, Rennes v Dijon.

Postponed: Paris St-Germain v Montpellier, Angers v Bordeaux, Toulouse v Lyon.

Sunday, 9 December: Strasbourg v Caen, Lille v Reims.

Postponed: Saint-Etienne v Marseille.