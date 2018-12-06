Mark Kennedy: Ex-Manchester City midfielder joins Macclesfield coaching staff

From the section

Mark Kennedy won 34 international caps for the Republic of Ireland

League Two's bottom club Macclesfield Town have appointed former Republic of Ireland international Mark Kennedy as first-team coach.

The 42-year-old will work alongside Sol Campbell, who was appointed as Silkmen manager on 27 November.

Kennedy had spells at Manchester City and Wolves during his career and has spent time coaching at Ipswich and City since retiring in 2012.

Campbell takes charge of his first league game at Colchester on Saturday.