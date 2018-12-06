Real Madrid 6-1 Melilla: Hosts seal 10-1 aggregate win to reach Spanish Cup last 16
-
- From the section European Football
Real Madrid thrashed third division Melilla 6-1 to record a 10-1 aggregate win and reach the Spanish Cup last 16.
Marco Asensio's double and Javi Sanchez's debut goal earned a 3-0 half-time lead at the Bernabeu.
Isco and Vinicius Junior added two more before Melilla, a tiny Spanish autonomous enclave in north Africa, scored through striker Yacine Qasmi's 81st-minute penalty.
Spain midfielder Isco got his second goal of the game to complete the rout.
Although Madrid boss Santiago Solari made 10 changes to the team that beat Valencia 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday, he still named four Spain internationals and three-time Champions League-winning goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
The first leg, on 31 October, was Solari's first match in charge.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 19Odriozola
- 3Vallejo
- 31Sánchez de Felipe
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forGarciaat 45'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 18LlorenteSubstituted forCeballosat 45'minutes
- 22Isco
- 20Asensio
- 7MarianoSubstituted forat 82'minutes
- 28Paixão de Oliveira JúniorSubstituted forFidalgo Fernándezat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Varane
- 13Casilla
- 17Vázquez
- 24Ceballos
- 27González
- 36Fidalgo Fernández
- 37Garcia
Melilla
- 1Moreno González
- 2Romero López
- 5Mahanan
- 4Segura Martínez
- 3Torres
- 6Ortega
- 10Menudo DomínguezSubstituted forMartínat 60'minutes
- 7García
- 9Qasmi
- 11RuanoSubstituted forAmar Romeroat 56'minutes
- 8Mizzian SalmiSubstituted forOteguiat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Chakla
- 13Barrio
- 14Otegui
- 15Garrido Fernández
- 16Martín
- 17Amar Romero
- 18Martínez
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
- Attendance:
- 55,243
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home32
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home14
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11