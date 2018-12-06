Spanish Copa del Rey - 2nd Leg
Real Madrid6Melilla1

Real Madrid 6-1 Melilla: Hosts seal 10-1 aggregate win to reach Spanish Cup last 16

Vinicius Junior
Vinicius, 18, joined Madrid for £39m from Flamengo in July

Real Madrid thrashed third division Melilla 6-1 to record a 10-1 aggregate win and reach the Spanish Cup last 16.

Marco Asensio's double and Javi Sanchez's debut goal earned a 3-0 half-time lead at the Bernabeu.

Isco and Vinicius Junior added two more before Melilla, a tiny Spanish autonomous enclave in north Africa, scored through striker Yacine Qasmi's 81st-minute penalty.

Spain midfielder Isco got his second goal of the game to complete the rout.

Although Madrid boss Santiago Solari made 10 changes to the team that beat Valencia 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday, he still named four Spain internationals and three-time Champions League-winning goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The first leg, on 31 October, was Solari's first match in charge.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 19Odriozola
  • 3Vallejo
  • 31Sánchez de Felipe
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forGarciaat 45'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 18LlorenteSubstituted forCeballosat 45'minutes
  • 22Isco
  • 20Asensio
  • 7MarianoSubstituted forat 82'minutes
  • 28Paixão de Oliveira JúniorSubstituted forFidalgo Fernándezat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Varane
  • 13Casilla
  • 17Vázquez
  • 24Ceballos
  • 27González
  • 36Fidalgo Fernández
  • 37Garcia

Melilla

  • 1Moreno González
  • 2Romero López
  • 5Mahanan
  • 4Segura Martínez
  • 3Torres
  • 6Ortega
  • 10Menudo DomínguezSubstituted forMartínat 60'minutes
  • 7García
  • 9Qasmi
  • 11RuanoSubstituted forAmar Romeroat 56'minutes
  • 8Mizzian SalmiSubstituted forOteguiat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Chakla
  • 13Barrio
  • 14Otegui
  • 15Garrido Fernández
  • 16Martín
  • 17Amar Romero
  • 18Martínez
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas
Attendance:
55,243

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamMelilla
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home32
Away13
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home14
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away11

