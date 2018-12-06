Football gossip: Steffen, Darmian, Valencia, Suarez, Borini, Wilson, De Jong, Bruce

United States national goalkeeper Zack Steffen, 23, will complete a £6m transfer from Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew to Premier League leaders Manchester City in January, but will then be sent out on loan to Spanish side Girona. (Goal)

Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United's Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, 29, but he would rather move back to Italy, with Inter Milan and Lazio interested. (Tuttomercato, via Talksport)

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia, 33, is being lined up as a summer signing for West Ham. (Sun)

Wolves are preparing to offer £17m for 24-year-old Japan winger Shoya Nakajima from Portuguese side Portimonense. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez wants to sign Atlanta United forward Miguel Almiron, 24, and may get the player on a loan until the end of the season with Newcastle then paying £15m for his permanent signing. (Mirror)

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, 24, wants to leave the club if he does not get regular first-team football. Chelsea and AC Milan are among the clubs interested in signing him. (Calciomercato via Daily Star)

Derby boss Frank Lampard has confirmed Liverpool can recall 21-year-old striker Harry Wilson from his loan spell in January if they want to. (Talksport)

Newcastle United are monitoring former Sunderland forward Fabio Borini, 27, and may bid for him in January if the player wants to leave AC Milan. (Tuttomercato, via Sunderland Echo)

Danny Rose says it is no longer an honour to play at Wembley after Tottenham recorded their lowest league attendance yet at the national stadium in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Southampton. (Evening Standard)

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21, a rumoured transfer target for Manchester City, has refused to rule out a move away from Ajax this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Steve Bruce is set to be offered a return to management at Reading after Paul Clement was sacked on Thursday. (Express and Star)

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 23, said "it didn't bother me at all" when a proposed move to Tottenham in the summer fell through. (Sky Sports)

Rangers' hopes of keeping on-loan defender Joe Worrall at Ibrox beyond January have been given a boost after Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka said he will not recall him unless he has to. (Daily Record)

Manchester United fan groups have backed the club's announcement about making major changes to the Stretford End in order to enhance the atmosphere. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has admitted his exertions at the World Cup with England have taken their toll. (Telegraph)

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, who has been linked with a January move to Manchester United, is close to agreeing a new deal to stay with the Italian champions. (Goal)