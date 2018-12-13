Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion

Sheffield United's 11-goal Billy Sharp has netted one more in the league than Albion's Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez, who both have 10

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp may be brought into the starting XI against West Bromwich Albion after coming off the bench to score in Saturday's 2-0 win at Reading.

Striker Leon Clarke and on-loan Liverpool winger Ben Woodburn are also back in contention after injuries.

Albion will make assessments on defender Kyle Bartley, midfielder James Morrison and striker Hal Robson-Kanu.

Boss Darren Moore has confirmed that all three are now back in training.

A Sheffield United win will take Chris Wilder's side within two points of second-placed Leeds, while victory for Moore's fifth-placed Albion would lift them up above the Blades into third spot.

The Baggies had won three successive games prior to home draws in their past two matches. They conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against Brentford and then drew with Aston Villa, against whom Albion's Jay Rodriguez scored a controversial late leveller with his hand.

Match facts