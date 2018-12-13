Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion
Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp may be brought into the starting XI against West Bromwich Albion after coming off the bench to score in Saturday's 2-0 win at Reading.
Striker Leon Clarke and on-loan Liverpool winger Ben Woodburn are also back in contention after injuries.
Albion will make assessments on defender Kyle Bartley, midfielder James Morrison and striker Hal Robson-Kanu.
Boss Darren Moore has confirmed that all three are now back in training.
A Sheffield United win will take Chris Wilder's side within two points of second-placed Leeds, while victory for Moore's fifth-placed Albion would lift them up above the Blades into third spot.
The Baggies had won three successive games prior to home draws in their past two matches. They conceded a stoppage-time equaliser against Brentford and then drew with Aston Villa, against whom Albion's Jay Rodriguez scored a controversial late leveller with his hand.
Match facts
- Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion have not met in a league game since a 3-1 win for the Baggies in January 2010.
- Albion's last league win at Bramall Lane was in February 2004, when current boss Darren Moore scored at both ends in a 2-1 Baggies win, equalising his own 57th-minute opener before Thomas Gaardsoe's late winner.
- Since the three red cards for Neil Warnock's Blades in the infamous "Battle of Bramall Lane" in March 2002, there has not been one sending off in the six subsequent meetings.
- Leeds United ended Sheffield United's eight-game unbeaten run at home in the league last time out. The Blades have not lost successive games at Bramall Lane in the same league season since September 2015.
- Albion have won each of their last two league games on the road. The Baggies have not won three in a row away from home since four successive away wins in April/May 2008, on their way to winning the Championship title.
- Under current manager Chris Wilder, Billy Sharp has never ended up on the losing side in any of the 40 games he has scored in (54 goals in total).