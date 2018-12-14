Scottish Premiership
Livingston19:45Hearts
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Heart of Midlothian

Keaghan Jacobs and Craig Wighton

  • Livingston are winless in their past 13 top-flight matches against Hearts (D5 L8) since a 3-2 win in May 2002.
  • Hearts have won each of their past four trips to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership, after having not won any of their first four in the competition prior to this (W2 D2).
  • This will be Livingston's second ever Scottish Premiership game played on a Friday, after a 5-1 loss at Celtic in April 2002, whilst Hearts are winless in their past five league games on this day (D1 L4) since winning 3-1 at Motherwell in September 2016.
  • Hearts ended a run of six Scottish Premiership games without a victory (D2 L4) by beating Motherwell 1-0 last time out - they will be aiming to win back-to-back league games for the first time since October.
  • Three of the past four goals Hearts have conceded in the Scottish Premiership have come from set-piece situations (x1 penalty, x1 free-kick and x1 corner).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1510323682833
2Rangers1694338142431
3Kilmarnock179442517831
4Hearts179352319430
5St Johnstone168442020028
6Aberdeen168352017327
7Livingston177461916325
8Hibernian166552619723
9Motherwell164391626-1015
10Hamilton1741121237-2513
11Dundee1623111333-209
12St Mirren1723121234-229
