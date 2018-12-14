Livingston v Heart of Midlothian

Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Livingston are winless in their past 13 top-flight matches against Hearts (D5 L8) since a 3-2 win in May 2002.
Hearts have won each of their past four trips to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership, after having not won any of their first four in the competition prior to this (W2 D2).
This will be Livingston's second ever Scottish Premiership game played on a Friday, after a 5-1 loss at Celtic in April 2002, whilst Hearts are winless in their past five league games on this day (D1 L4) since winning 3-1 at Motherwell in September 2016.
Hearts ended a run of six Scottish Premiership games without a victory (D2 L4) by beating Motherwell 1-0 last time out - they will be aiming to win back-to-back league games for the first time since October.
Three of the past four goals Hearts have conceded in the Scottish Premiership have come from set-piece situations (x1 penalty, x1 free-kick and x1 corner).