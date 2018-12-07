Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Millwall, Reading, Sinclair, Worrall, Murty, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers, who had a £3m offer rejected by Millwall in August, are continuing their interest in Jake Cooper, with chief scout Andy Scoulding travelling to watch the defender score a late equaliser against Bolton Wanderers. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers' hopes of keeping Joe Worrall beyond January have been given a boost after Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka, who has been hit by injury to centre-backs Michael Hefele and Jack Robinson, said he will not recall him unless he has to. (Daily Record)

Rangers reserve team manager Graeme Murty is among the betting favourites to be named the next manager of his former club, Reading. (Daily Record)

Broadcasters have warned that the value of television contracts will fall dramatically if proposals for a "whistle to whistle" ban on gambling advertisements, proposed by the Industry Group for Responsible Gambling, are introduced. (The Times)

BT Sport has revealed it is willing to allow Scottish football to trial VAR during live TV games on its channel after referees came in for criticism this season. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein could still face Scottish FA charges following his comments about referee Bobby Madden and one of his assistants in the wake of Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Rangers as compliance officer Clare Whyte has still not ruled out pursuing a case. (Daily Record)

Hearts centre-half Christophe Berra has branded referee Andrew Dallas' decision to award St Johnstone a penalty in Wednesday's 2-2 draw as "pathetic". (Scottish Sun)

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has criticised on social media the Aberdeen fan who hurled racist abuse at him during the League Cup final at Hampden after a video of the incident emerged. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock's major shareholder, Billy Bowie, believes his shock Premiership leaders can become Scotland's answer to Leicester City. (Daily Mail)

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous has dismissed any suggestion that head coach Neil Lennon has lost the dressing-room after a run of seven games without a win. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers centre-half Gareth McAuley has urged Alfredo Morelos to display greater self control after the striker's latest bout of indiscipline earned him another a red card in the midweek defeat by Aberdeen. (The Scotsman)

Rangers owe more than £20m - the highest borrowings in Scottish football - according to figures highlighted by Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in football finance at the University of Liverpool that show British football clubs owe more than £3.5bn to banks and owners. (The Scotsman)

Hearts' badge has been named among the 10 best in world football in a book by Leonard Jagerskiold Nilsson and published in GQ magazine. (The Scotsman)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has revealed he was mentored by Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani. (Daily Record)

St Mirren winger Adam Hammill says he was not aware he had joined an elite band of players to have scored from his own half when he netted aaginst Hibernian at the weekend as he didn't realise his position on the pitch. (Evening Times)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has warned 20-year-old defender Adam Livingstone to become fitter after the substitute had to be subbed against Celtic. (Evening Times)

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon is hoping to extend 18-year-old Rangers striker Zak Rudden's loan with the Championship club until the end of the season. (The Herald, print edition)