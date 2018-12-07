Euro 2020 qualifiers: Rotterdam to host Netherlands v Northern Ireland game

Stadium Feijenoord in Rotterdam is more commonly referred to as 'De Kuip'

The Euro 2020 qualifier between the Netherlands and Northern Ireland next year will be played at Stadium Feijenoord in Rotterdam.

The 10 October encounter will be Northern Ireland's penultimate game in their Group C campaign.

The venue is home to Eredivisie giants Feyenoord and has a capacity of just over 50,000.

It will be the first time that the two countries have met in qualifying since October 1977.

That night Johan Cruyff captained the Dutch to a 1-0 win over Danny Blanchflower's Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in front of an estimated crowd of 33,000.

A year earlier the sides had met in Rotterdam with Northern Ireland securing a famous 2-2 draw during which George Best caught the eye of several top European clubs.

Netherlands thumped an inexperienced Northern Ireland side 6-0 in the most recent encounter between the sides in 2012.

Northern Ireland's Group C fixtures

The Irish FA said on Friday that the venue for Northern Ireland's final group game, away against Germany, is expected to be confirmed in "the coming days".

Northern Ireland supporters will be hoping for a strong start to the team's qualification push with their matches against Estonia, ranked 96th in the world, and 76th-placed Belarus coming in the opening four rounds.

However, their destiny is likely to be decided in their final four fixtures against the top-seeded Dutch and Germany.