Celtic's Scott Sinclair brands fan 'absolute disgrace' for racial abuse
Celtic winger Scott Sinclair has hit out at a fan who shouted out a racial slur during his side's Scottish League Cup final win over Aberdeen.
The 29-year-old Englishman highlighted the remark made as he had a penalty saved at Hampden after a video emerged.
"Just seen the video from Sunday's game," he said on Twitter. "Absolute disgrace for the ignorance of the uneducated fan shouting racial abuse."
A man was convicted last year of a racist chant aimed at Sinclair.
Robert Anderson, of Tolcross, had filmed himself uttering the remark in McChuill's pub in Glasgow and received a community service order.