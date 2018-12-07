Scotland Women slip to 20th in world rankings ahead of World Cup draw

Shelley Kerr has led Scotland to the World Cup finals for the first time

Scotland have fallen one place to 20th in the Fifa women's rankings announced ahead of Saturday's World Cup draw.

The rankings will be used to determine which pot teams are in for the procedure in Paris.

Scotland played just once since the previous rankings update, losing narrowly to world champions United States, who remain top of the rankings.

Shelley Kerr's side swap places with New Zealand, while England also drop a place to fourth behind France.

The biggest movers in the top 20 are Netherlands, who are up three places to seventh, while Brazil have dropped two places to 10th.

Wales stay 29th, Republic of Ireland are down three to 33rd and Northern Ireland are static at 61st.