Nottingham Forest: Kyriakos Dourekas made director of football of Championship side

During his time at Olympiakos, Kyriakos Dourekas was involved at in 17 Champions League campaigns

Championship club Nottingham Forest have appointed Kyriakos Dourekas as director of football.

Dourekas takes the job in England's second tier, having spent 25 years working with Greek giants Olympiakos - a club owned by Forest majority shareholder Evangelos Marinakis.

At Olympiakos he worked with Marco Silva, now Everton's manager, and Ernesto Valverde, the Barcelona boss.

Forest are fifth in Championship table after 20 games

Dourekas moved to the City Ground as a replacement for Luke Dowling, the sporting director who joined Championship rivals West Brom in September.