Leon Legge: Port Vale defender recovering after epileptic seizures

Leon Legge has made 18 league appearances for Port Vale this season

Port Vale defender Leon Legge suffered four epileptic seizures on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 16, was taken to hospital and has spent the week recovering at home.

The former Brentford, Gillingham and Cambridge United man hopes to return to training next week.

Legge tweeted: "Epilepsy won't get the better of me and I will continue to be an ambassador for people with the condition."