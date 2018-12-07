Angel Rangel: Queens Park Rangers defender to stay for rest of season

Angel Rangel (right) scored twice for QPR at Stoke last month

Queens Park Rangers defender Angel Rangel has extended his stay with the club until the end of the season.

The right-back, 36, initially joined Steve McClaren's side on a deal until January after his release by Swansea.

The Spaniard spent 11 years with the Welsh side and has played 16 times for the R's in the Championship this term.

"I could have looked somewhere else but I'm grateful to be here so I took the chance to stay here straight away," Rangel told the club website.

QPR boss Steve McClaren said: "When he first arrived he wasn't fit, but he has worked so hard. We didn't realise the kind of impact he would make, not just on the field but off it too."