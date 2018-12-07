Reading: Gianluca Nani leaves as sporting director after just four months

Gianluca Nani previously worked at West Ham and Watford

Reading sporting director Gianluca Nani has left the club after only four months in the role.

The Italian's departure comes a day after manager Paul Clement was sacked and two days after Nigel Howe was reappointed chief executive.

Nani replaced Dutchman Brian Tevreden, who was Royals' technical director.

He previously held similar roles at West Ham and Watford, as well as Serie B club Brescia and Arabian side Al Jazira.