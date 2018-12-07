Wrexham will 'take their time' over new manager, says interim boss Graham Barrow

Graham Barrow played for Chorley, Southport, Altrincham , Wigan Athletic and Chester City

Wrexham interim manager Graham Barrow says the club will not be rushed into making a permanent appointment.

Barrow is in charge following Sam Ricketts' departure to Shrewsbury Town.

The ex-Wigan Athletic and Chester boss has said he is happy to remain in temporary charge for as long as it takes for the club to appoint a new manager.

"Hopefully it does get resolved but they know that they don't need to be rash," Barrow said.

"I see this more as a long-term thing and they've got to take their time and get it right for everybody."

"It is a good job and I think there will be some reasonable names in the hat."

Former Shrewsbury Town and Macclesfield Town manager John Askey and ex-Wrexham defender Dennis Lawrence have been linked with the vacancy.

But the Trinidad & Tobago Football Association said it had "no intentions of allowing" their coach Lawrence to speak to Wrexham about the managerial vacancy.

Barrow joined Wrexham in July as part of Ricketts' coaching team and he has now signed a two-and-a-half year extension to his contract to continue as assistant manager.

Wrexham host Eastleigh in the National League on Saturday.