Steve Clarke: Restoring Kilmarnock pride more important than title talk

Steve Clarke believes his side can "stay competitive"

Steve Clarke says bringing "a little bit of pride" back to Kilmarnock town is more important than talk of titles with his side top of the Premiership.

Kilmarnock went top of the table for the first time since 1998 on Wednesday after a 2-0 win over Livingston.

"The club's in a better place now than it was 14 months ago," the manager said before facing champions Celtic.

"The rest of the chat about top of the league, great runs and great calendar years is really quite irrelevant."

Clarke took over in October 2017 with the Ayrshire side at the foot of the Premiership and the former West Bromwich Albion and Reading boss is delighted to have turned round his hometown club.

"The supporters come to the games now and they look forward to watching the team," he said. "That's important to me. We have to allow them to dream, to allow them to think about crazy things. We have to keep our feet on the ground."

Asked if his side can sustain a title challenge, Clarke would only say: "I believe this team can stay competitive."

Kilmarnock on Saturday travel for what their manager says is "a difficult game" against Brendan Rodgers' Celtic, who are a point behind but with two games in hand.

"You only have to look at the last seven trophies that have been up for grabs in Scotland since Brendan came to Celtic - Celtic has won them all," he said.

"What's happened this year is that it seems to be more competitive, but there's still time for the so-called bigger clubs to pull away.

"All I look for really is that we meet our own high standards. If we do that then you never know."

Kilmarnock have gathered more points than any team in the Premiership during 2018 despite having a much smaller budget than their rivals in the current top six.

Asked what the secret was, Clarke said: "No secret - good players working hard gives you a chance to get results. For me, the credit has to go to the players. They're the ones that have to get the results."

Clarke said he arrived with "no expectations", having joined Kilmarnock following a coaching career spent in England.

"Now, this season, they've just lived up to my expectations," he added.

"I knew going into the summer it was important to keep the players that we kept and bring in two or three players around that - like Greg Stewart, Aaron Tshibola, like Daniel Bachmann - that would give us that little bit extra and that push to be competitive. They are living up to what I think they can do."