Gary McAllister: Rangers trying to improve discipline after latest red card

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Should Rangers Morelos have been sent off?

Rangers' management team are trying to tackle the side's "discipline problem", says assistant manager Gary McAllister.

Alfredo Morelos was red-carded during Wednesday's 1-0 home defeat by Aberdeen - the third match in a row in which Rangers have had a player sent off.

In total, Steven Gerrard's side have had eight dismissals this term, though one was rescinded.

"When you're in in the heat of the battle, you've got to still be thinking clearly," said McAllister.

"It boils down to decision making. We're trying to pass on years of experience to players that maybe haven't been in these situations before.

"Of course, there is a discipline problem with the number of red cards and bookings that we've had. But it's something we are working on continually."

As he looked ahead to Sunday's trip to Dundee, McAllister said "it would be hard to find a player who got pass marks" in the midweek defeat by Aberdeen.

Rangers relinquished top spot in the Scottish Premiership and missed the chance to go three points clear of champions Celtic.

"It was an off night, we didn't get any rhythm," McAllister said, with the Ibrox side now a point behind Kilmarnock albeit with a game in hand.

"The first thing for me is the performance level. Not only did we lose, I didn't think we played well.

"There's five or six very competitive teams looking to threaten the top of the table. We've got to try and get back to the top again."