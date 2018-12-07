Jose Mourinho: Manchester United boss happy at club, says agent

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United have won just six Premier League games this season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is "very happy" and "fully committed" to the club, according to his agent.

Mourinho's position at the club has been under scrutiny this season with United currently eighth in the Premier League, eight points off the top four.

The Portuguese, 55, signed a contract extension at Old Trafford in January but has been linked with a return to former club Real Madrid.

"It's totally untrue," said his agent Jorge Mendes via a statement.

"Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him. He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project."

Mourinho's United play Fulham at home on Saturday.

Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC football correspondent

Jorge Mendes rarely talks in public, so there is huge significance around the statement that has been released on his behalf.

The big question is what the significance actually is.

For that, there has to be an answer to whether United knew it was coming out, and, more importantly, whether they agree with its contents.

One line in there is particularly interesting, namely that Manchester United "are very happy" with Mourinho.

Given United go into this weekend's fixtures in eighth place in the Premier League, 18 points behind leaders Manchester City and 14 in front of the drop zone, having collected just three points from their last four games, I can't imagine anyone, including Mourinho, can be very happy at the moment.

Anything other than a victory over rock bottom Fulham at Old Trafford tomorrow and the noise around Mourinho will intensify significantly, and no end of statements from Mendes will change that.