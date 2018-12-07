Crusaders goalkeeper Sean O'Neill submits transfer request

O'Neill won three Irish Premiership titles with Crusaders in the last four seasons

Crusaders goalkeeper Sean O'Neill has handed in a transfer request, the club have confirmed.

O'Neill began the season as first choice goalkeeper at Seaview but in recent weeks Harry Doherty has been manager Stephen Baxter's preferred choice.

On Thursday the Premiership champions also announced the signing of former Derry City keeper Gerard Doherty.

O'Neill, 30, will now seek a move in the upcoming January transfer window.

Crusaders revealed that Baxter had "reluctantly agreed" to O'Neill's request.

The keeper has been a part of the squads that won the Irish Premiership in three of the last four seasons, although injury along with competition from Brian Jensen restricted his playing time during the last campaign.

Crusaders endured a shaky start to the season but have won four of their last five league games to move their way back up towards the top of the table.