Gary Mackay-Steven: Aberdeen winger 'improving every day' after cup final injury

Gary Mackay-Steven was carried from the field after being knocked unconscious

Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven feels "very fortunate" and is "continuing to improve every day" following his Scottish League Cup final concussion.

The winger was knocked out in a clash with Celtic's Dedryck Boyata in Sunday's game, which his side lost 1-0.

Mackay-Steven was taken to hospital but discharged later on Sunday.

"Firstly, a massive thank you to the Aberdeen FC medical team who assisted me on the pitch rapidly and expertly," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Thank you to the first responders at Hampden Park and every single paramedic, doctor and nurse that seen me [sic[ at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

"Lastly, I would like to thank every single person that has taken the time to send lovely messages and well wishes. I appreciate them all.

"I'm continuing to improve every day but hopefully it won't be long until I can be back out on the pitch."