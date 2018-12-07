St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright agrees contract extension

Tommy Wright's contract was due to expire next summer

Tommy Wright has agreed a contract extension to remain St Johnstone manager until May 2022.

The 55-year-old former Northern Ireland goalkeeper has been in charge at McDiarmid Park since 2013 and marked his 250th game as team boss with a 2-2 draw at home to Hearts on Wednesday.

Wright's side currently lie fifth in the Scottish Premiership after a seven-game unbeaten run.

He signed a new contract in October 2015 that was due to expire in June.

Wright, who played for Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, managed Limavady United, Ballymena Unitd and Lisburn Distillery in his homeland before joining Saints as assistant in 2011.

He stepped up to manager when Steve Lomas moved to Millwall and is the third longest-serving manager in Scottish football after Peterhead's Jim McInally and Aberdeen's Derek McInnes.

More to follow.