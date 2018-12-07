Kilmarnock: Paper Roses singer Osmond hails table-toppers

Singer Marie Osmond congratulated Kilmarnock after Steve Clarke's side reached the top of the Scottish Premiership

American singer Marie Osmond posted a message of congratulations to Kilmarnock after the club reached the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Osmond's hit 1973 single Paper Roses was adopted by fans as the Ayrshire club's anthem four decades ago.

Steve Clarke's team reached the Premiership summit with Wednesday's 2-0 win over Livingston as Rangers and Celtic both dropped points.

"I'm so excited for you," Osmond, 59, said in a video.

The singer performed Paper Roses for a specially-invited group of 500 Kilmarnock fans at Rugby Park in 2013, having been in Glasgow to play a concert.

"This is a big deal and I just had to take a minute, from this Paper Roses girl, to tell you it's a big deal for me too. I love you all," she added.