Dundee v Rangers: McIntyre makes mark & can Rangers cope without Morelos?

Scottish Premiership: Dundee v Rangers Venue: Dens Park, Dundee Date: Sunday, 9 December Kick-off: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Dundee host Rangers on Sunday in a crucial Scottish Premiership match for both.

The hosts are coming off a big win after finally finding their form, while Rangers have just lost at home for the first time this season.

Former Dundee and Rangers striker and Sportsound pundit Billy Dodds previews the match...

What has McIntyre changed at Dundee?

Highlights: Dundee 4-0 Hamilton Academical

After a frustrating start to his tenure as manager, Jim McIntyre has picked up two draws and a win in Dundee's past three games, including Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Hamilton which was inspired by former Rangers striker Kenny Miller's hat-trick. Dodds was McIntyre's assistant at Ross County and is not surprised by the upturn.

It's just the habits and demands that Jim - in a good way - wants from his players. He puts demands on them and if they don't do it, they'll not play. He tells them that and it looks as if the players are responding to it and it's starting to take shape.

They can't be going into this game in any better form. They absolutely destroyed Hamilton. If you had said four weeks ago that Dundee are going to play Rangers, you would've worried for them. I'm not saying Rangers won't win the game, but Dundee are in a better place.

Kenny will be looking forward to it for the energy the hat-trick will bring, he's in a great goalscoring run now. He's finding himself sharper in front of goal, getting chances and taking them. Rangers have got to be wary of him. They know how good a player he can be and he's in top form.

Can Rangers score without Morelos?

'Morelos is putting his team in jeopardy'

Top scorer Alfredo Morelos became the third Rangers player in three games to be dismissed after picking up two bookings in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox. It was his third red card of the season, albeit one was rescinded. Rangers have lost their past two visits to Dens Park 2-1 - can they break that run in the Colombian striker's absence?

He's a huge miss. He's at a right good level just now and he's a young lad three-quarters of the way to becoming a top player. This indiscipline might just hold him back. I think Kyle Lafferty will start. He's a good replacement and maybe it's the opportunity he's been looking for. But one thing Rangers have done all season is shared the goals about from middle to front.

Sometimes there's places where you go as a player where you think, 'we've not got the best record here'. I don't think they'll be thinking about it on Sunday, I really don't. They've got to not concentrate on what's gone on before with Dundee, it's about what has to be done after that Aberdeen result.

'Plenty at stake'

A win for Dundee would lift them off bottom place and above St Mirren, while victory for Rangers would take them level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic.

There's plenty up at stake. Dundee have got that game in hand over St Mirren as well. They know it's a big ask to go and beat Rangers at home but they know it can be done, they've proven it before. They're in top form. Rangers, they've maybe got the prize of getting back to the top of the league and putting the wrongs right.

What does that make? A brilliant game, I'm looking forward to it. Bring it on. I don't think Rangers are going to go there and give Dundee three or four. I think if they play to their capabilities, they will probably edge it. I think there'll be goals in this one. I'm going to go probably for a narrow Rangers win, maybe 2-1 or something like that.