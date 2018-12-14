Championship
Rotherham15:00Reading
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Reading

Ryan Manning
All four of on-loan Ryan Manning's goals have come at the New York Stadium, where Rotherham United have lost just once this season
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is hoping to have several players available again in time to face Reading on Saturday.

Matt Palmer, Joe Newell and Sean Raggett all made the bench last weekend against Sheffield Wednesday after injury, though none came on.

Scott Marshall is set to continue as Reading caretaker manager who are again without centre-back Liam Moore.

Forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (back) has returned to training and could feature for the first time since October.

Rotherham, in 20th, are three points above 22nd-placed Reading, who have a slightly better goal difference.

Reading caretaker manager Scott Marshall told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"There's a lot of new challenges and situations happening that I'm enjoying in a pressured environment, but it's football and that's good.

"I'm planning game to game and the best thing for me is to focus on trying to win the next game.

"The focus is day-to-day training and making sure the first-team squad are challenged and right for the game at the weekend.

"That's a big enough challenge and one that takes up enough time for the time being."

Match facts

  • Rotherham have lost each of their past three Championship matches against Reading.
  • Reading have never previously won consecutive away games against Rotherham in the Football League.
  • Rotherham have won just one of their past 14 Championship games - a 2-1 victory against Swansea at the start of November.
  • Reading have won just one of their past 18 Championship away games - a 3-2 victory against Preston in September. And they have failed to score in each of their past three.
  • Reading have failed to score in 10 Championship away games in 2018 - only Bolton Wanderers (11) have failed to score in more.
  • Of players to have scored a minimum of three goals so far this season, no Championship player has a better minutes-to-goal ratio than Reading's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (7 in total - one every 94 minutes). But he has been out since the end of October with a back injury.

Saturday 15th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich21134438241443
2Leeds21126335181742
3Sheff Utd21114634241037
4Derby2111463124737
5West Brom21106544301436
6Middlesbrough219932314936
7Nottm Forest21810332221034
8Aston Villa218854132932
9Birmingham217953025530
10Stoke217952725230
11Blackburn217952731-430
12Swansea218582523229
13Bristol City218582524129
14QPR218492531-628
15Preston216783235-325
16Wigan2174102329-625
17Sheff Wed216692738-1124
18Brentford215793332122
19Hull2156102130-921
20Rotherham214982132-1121
21Millwall2147102635-919
22Reading2146112634-818
23Bolton2146111529-1418
24Ipswich2118121737-2011
View full Championship table

Top Stories

