Rotherham United v Reading

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is hoping to have several players available again in time to face Reading on Saturday.
Matt Palmer, Joe Newell and Sean Raggett all made the bench last weekend against Sheffield Wednesday after injury, though none came on.
Scott Marshall is set to continue as Reading caretaker manager who are again without centre-back Liam Moore.
Forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (back) has returned to training and could feature for the first time since October.
Rotherham, in 20th, are three points above 22nd-placed Reading, who have a slightly better goal difference.
Reading caretaker manager Scott Marshall told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"There's a lot of new challenges and situations happening that I'm enjoying in a pressured environment, but it's football and that's good.
"I'm planning game to game and the best thing for me is to focus on trying to win the next game.
"The focus is day-to-day training and making sure the first-team squad are challenged and right for the game at the weekend.
"That's a big enough challenge and one that takes up enough time for the time being."
Match facts
- Rotherham have lost each of their past three Championship matches against Reading.
- Reading have never previously won consecutive away games against Rotherham in the Football League.
- Rotherham have won just one of their past 14 Championship games - a 2-1 victory against Swansea at the start of November.
- Reading have won just one of their past 18 Championship away games - a 3-2 victory against Preston in September. And they have failed to score in each of their past three.
- Reading have failed to score in 10 Championship away games in 2018 - only Bolton Wanderers (11) have failed to score in more.
- Of players to have scored a minimum of three goals so far this season, no Championship player has a better minutes-to-goal ratio than Reading's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (7 in total - one every 94 minutes). But he has been out since the end of October with a back injury.