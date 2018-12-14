Rotherham United v Reading

All four of on-loan Ryan Manning's goals have come at the New York Stadium, where Rotherham United have lost just once this season

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is hoping to have several players available again in time to face Reading on Saturday.

Matt Palmer, Joe Newell and Sean Raggett all made the bench last weekend against Sheffield Wednesday after injury, though none came on.

Scott Marshall is set to continue as Reading caretaker manager who are again without centre-back Liam Moore.

Forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (back) has returned to training and could feature for the first time since October.

Rotherham, in 20th, are three points above 22nd-placed Reading, who have a slightly better goal difference.

Reading caretaker manager Scott Marshall told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"There's a lot of new challenges and situations happening that I'm enjoying in a pressured environment, but it's football and that's good.

"I'm planning game to game and the best thing for me is to focus on trying to win the next game.

"The focus is day-to-day training and making sure the first-team squad are challenged and right for the game at the weekend.

"That's a big enough challenge and one that takes up enough time for the time being."

