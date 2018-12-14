Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City
Blackburn Rovers wide man Elliott Bennett misses a fourth straight game as he continues his recovery from a slight metatarsal fracture.
Boss Tony Mowbray hoped he might be in contention to return next week against former club Norwich City
Birmingham City have winger Jota in contention to return after missing four matches with a groin problem.
Blues will be without skipper Michael Morrison at Ewood Park, and he is set to be replaced by Marc Roberts.
Morrison was forced off with a hamstring problem in last weekend's first home defeat of the season against Bristol City.
Garry Monk's side, in ninth, are ahead of Tony Mowbray's 11th-placed Blackburn on goal difference only.
Rovers have lost just once at home this season, but they face a Birmingham side who have won three of their last six away games, including at Leeds and Stoke.
Match facts
- Blackburn Rovers have lost just one of their last 23 home games against Birmingham City in all competitions.
- Rovers have lost just one of their last 30 league games at Ewood Park - the 2-0 loss to Sheffield United in October.
- Blues have won three of their last six Championship away games - as many as in their previous 27 outings.
- Tony Mowbray has lost his last three Championship games against Birmingham - all with Middlesbrough, between March 2012 and March 2013.
- Bradley Dack's nine Championship goals so far this season have earned Blackburn 12 points. Only Billy Sharp has won more points for his side with his goals (13, from 11 strikes, for Sheffield United).