Championship
Bristol City17:30Norwich
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Norwich City

Only two players have scored more in the Championship this season than Norwich's 12-goal leading marksman Teemu Pukki
Only Lewis Grabban and Neal Maupay have scored more in the Championship than Norwich's 12-goal Teemu Pukki
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Bristol City defender Bailey Wright could make his first appearance of the season after a thigh injury.

Striker Matty Taylor remains out with a hip flexor problem but goalkeeper Frank Fielding has resumed full training.

Norwich midfielder Moritz Leitner can play 45 minutes for the Championship leaders after a calf injury.

It is hoped captain Grant Hanley will overcome an eye problem to feature, though fellow centre-back Timm Klose has not recovered from a knee injury.

The Canaries start the day 14 points better off than Bristol City.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have taken just two points from their last six league matches against Norwich City.
  • The Canaries have lost just one of their last 16 league games - a 1-0 defeat against Stoke in October.
  • Bristol City have won two of their last three Championship games - as many victories as in their previous 11 matches in the competition.
  • No side has won more Championship games than Norwich so far this season (13 in 21 games).
  • Norwich's Teemu Pukki has scored in five of his last six Championship appearances (seven goals in total).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich21134438241443
2Leeds21126335181742
3Sheff Utd21114634241037
4Derby2111463124737
5West Brom21106544301436
6Middlesbrough219932314936
7Nottm Forest21810332221034
8Aston Villa218854132932
9Birmingham217953025530
10Stoke217952725230
11Blackburn217952731-430
12Swansea218582523229
13Bristol City218582524129
14QPR218492531-628
15Preston216783235-325
16Wigan2174102329-625
17Sheff Wed216692738-1124
18Brentford215793332122
19Hull2156102130-921
20Rotherham214982132-1121
21Millwall2147102635-919
22Reading2146112634-818
23Bolton2146111529-1418
24Ipswich2118121737-2011
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC