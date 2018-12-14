Bristol City v Norwich City
Bristol City defender Bailey Wright could make his first appearance of the season after a thigh injury.
Striker Matty Taylor remains out with a hip flexor problem but goalkeeper Frank Fielding has resumed full training.
Norwich midfielder Moritz Leitner can play 45 minutes for the Championship leaders after a calf injury.
It is hoped captain Grant Hanley will overcome an eye problem to feature, though fellow centre-back Timm Klose has not recovered from a knee injury.
The Canaries start the day 14 points better off than Bristol City.
Match facts
- Bristol City have taken just two points from their last six league matches against Norwich City.
- The Canaries have lost just one of their last 16 league games - a 1-0 defeat against Stoke in October.
- Bristol City have won two of their last three Championship games - as many victories as in their previous 11 matches in the competition.
- No side has won more Championship games than Norwich so far this season (13 in 21 games).
- Norwich's Teemu Pukki has scored in five of his last six Championship appearances (seven goals in total).