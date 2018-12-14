Bristol City v Norwich City

From the section

Only Lewis Grabban and Neal Maupay have scored more in the Championship than Norwich's 12-goal Teemu Pukki

Bristol City defender Bailey Wright could make his first appearance of the season after a thigh injury.

Striker Matty Taylor remains out with a hip flexor problem but goalkeeper Frank Fielding has resumed full training.

Norwich midfielder Moritz Leitner can play 45 minutes for the Championship leaders after a calf injury.

It is hoped captain Grant Hanley will overcome an eye problem to feature, though fellow centre-back Timm Klose has not recovered from a knee injury.

The Canaries start the day 14 points better off than Bristol City.

