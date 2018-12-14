Championship
Swansea15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea City striker Ollie McBurnie and Sheffield Wednesday's Lucas Joao have both scored eight Championship goals this season
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Swansea are sweating on the fitness of Wilfried Bony for the Championship match with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Ivory Coast striker is doubtful due to tightness in a calf muscle.

Wednesday will be without suspended midfielder Barry Bannan for the next two games after his 10th yellow card of the season at Rotherham last week.

Owls forward Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) remains unavailable with strikers Gary Hooper (groin) and Sam Winnall (hamstring) also out.

Swansea left-back Martin Olsson will miss the rest of the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon at Brentford last weekend.

Teams

  • Swansea City, then under former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal, beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium last season in an FA Cup fifth-round replay.
  • Wednesday have not scored a single goal in their last five matches against Swansea in all competitions.
  • Swansea have lost back-to-back Championship games at the Liberty Stadium. The Swans last lost three consecutive home league games outside the top flight in April 2004, whilst in the fourth tier of English Football.
  • Wednesday have not won an away match in Wales in all competitions in their last 11 attempts.
  • Of goalkeepers to have played at least three Championship games so far this season, only Reading's Anssi Jaakkola (76%) and Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph (81.82%) have a higher save percentage than Swansea's Erwin Mulder (74.14%).
  • Wednesday have won just one of their last nine Championship games - a 1-0 victory against Bolton in November.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich21134438241443
2Leeds21126335181742
3Sheff Utd21114634241037
4Derby2111463124737
5West Brom21106544301436
6Middlesbrough219932314936
7Nottm Forest21810332221034
8Aston Villa218854132932
9Birmingham217953025530
10Stoke217952725230
11Blackburn217952731-430
12Swansea218582523229
13Bristol City218582524129
14QPR218492531-628
15Preston216783235-325
16Wigan2174102329-625
17Sheff Wed216692738-1124
18Brentford215793332122
19Hull2156102130-921
20Rotherham214982132-1121
21Millwall2147102635-919
22Reading2146112634-818
23Bolton2146111529-1418
24Ipswich2118121737-2011
View full Championship table

Top Stories

