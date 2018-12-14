Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea City striker Ollie McBurnie and Sheffield Wednesday's Lucas Joao have both scored eight Championship goals this season

Swansea are sweating on the fitness of Wilfried Bony for the Championship match with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Ivory Coast striker is doubtful due to tightness in a calf muscle.

Wednesday will be without suspended midfielder Barry Bannan for the next two games after his 10th yellow card of the season at Rotherham last week.

Owls forward Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) remains unavailable with strikers Gary Hooper (groin) and Sam Winnall (hamstring) also out.

Swansea left-back Martin Olsson will miss the rest of the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon at Brentford last weekend.

