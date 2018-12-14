Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday
Swansea are sweating on the fitness of Wilfried Bony for the Championship match with Sheffield Wednesday.
The Ivory Coast striker is doubtful due to tightness in a calf muscle.
Wednesday will be without suspended midfielder Barry Bannan for the next two games after his 10th yellow card of the season at Rotherham last week.
Owls forward Fernando Forestieri (hamstring) remains unavailable with strikers Gary Hooper (groin) and Sam Winnall (hamstring) also out.
Swansea left-back Martin Olsson will miss the rest of the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon at Brentford last weekend.
Teams
- Swansea City, then under former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal, beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium last season in an FA Cup fifth-round replay.
- Wednesday have not scored a single goal in their last five matches against Swansea in all competitions.
- Swansea have lost back-to-back Championship games at the Liberty Stadium. The Swans last lost three consecutive home league games outside the top flight in April 2004, whilst in the fourth tier of English Football.
- Wednesday have not won an away match in Wales in all competitions in their last 11 attempts.
- Of goalkeepers to have played at least three Championship games so far this season, only Reading's Anssi Jaakkola (76%) and Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph (81.82%) have a higher save percentage than Swansea's Erwin Mulder (74.14%).
- Wednesday have won just one of their last nine Championship games - a 1-0 victory against Bolton in November.