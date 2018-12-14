Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough
QPR's Geoff Cameron and Angel Rangel are both out after being hurt during last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Leeds.
On-loan Stoke midfielder Cameron has an ankle problem and defender Rangel has a muscle injury, but defender Grant Hall could return.
Middlesbrough are without midfielder Mo Besic, who is surpended following his red card in their draw with Blackburn.
Lewis Wing, who has not trained for much of the week, and Dael Fry are both close to returning.
Steve McClaren's QPR are 14th, eight places - and eight points - behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough, managed by Tony Pulis.
Match facts
- QPR have lost their past four league games against Middlesbrough, conceding three goals in each of the last three defeats.
- Only one of the previous 15 league matches between QPR and Middlesbrough has finished level - a 1-1 draw in December 1995.
- Steve McClaren is set to manage against his old club Middlesbrough for a fifth time in the Championship. He has lost each of his past three, all with Derby County.
- Hull City ended QPR's three-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory at Loftus Road last time out. The Hoops have not lost two in a row at home since August.
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their past six away league games.