Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough

Tony Pulis and Steve McClaren last faced each other in February 2016 when Newcastle United beat West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League

QPR's Geoff Cameron and Angel Rangel are both out after being hurt during last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Leeds.

On-loan Stoke midfielder Cameron has an ankle problem and defender Rangel has a muscle injury, but defender Grant Hall could return.

Middlesbrough are without midfielder Mo Besic, who is surpended following his red card in their draw with Blackburn.

Lewis Wing, who has not trained for much of the week, and Dael Fry are both close to returning.

Steve McClaren's QPR are 14th, eight places - and eight points - behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough, managed by Tony Pulis.

