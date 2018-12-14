Championship
QPR15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough

Tony Pulis (left) and Steve McClaren
Tony Pulis and Steve McClaren last faced each other in February 2016 when Newcastle United beat West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

QPR's Geoff Cameron and Angel Rangel are both out after being hurt during last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Leeds.

On-loan Stoke midfielder Cameron has an ankle problem and defender Rangel has a muscle injury, but defender Grant Hall could return.

Middlesbrough are without midfielder Mo Besic, who is surpended following his red card in their draw with Blackburn.

Lewis Wing, who has not trained for much of the week, and Dael Fry are both close to returning.

Steve McClaren's QPR are 14th, eight places - and eight points - behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough, managed by Tony Pulis.

Match facts

  • QPR have lost their past four league games against Middlesbrough, conceding three goals in each of the last three defeats.
  • Only one of the previous 15 league matches between QPR and Middlesbrough has finished level - a 1-1 draw in December 1995.
  • Steve McClaren is set to manage against his old club Middlesbrough for a fifth time in the Championship. He has lost each of his past three, all with Derby County.
  • Hull City ended QPR's three-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory at Loftus Road last time out. The Hoops have not lost two in a row at home since August.
  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their past six away league games.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich21134438241443
2Leeds21126335181742
3West Brom22116546311539
4Sheff Utd2211473526937
5Derby2111463124737
6Middlesbrough219932314936
7Nottm Forest21810332221034
8Aston Villa218854132932
9Birmingham217953025530
10Stoke217952725230
11Blackburn217952731-430
12Swansea218582523229
13Bristol City218582524129
14QPR218492531-628
15Preston216783235-325
16Wigan2174102329-625
17Sheff Wed216692738-1124
18Brentford215793332122
19Hull2156102130-921
20Rotherham214982132-1121
21Millwall2147102635-919
22Reading2146112634-818
23Bolton2146111529-1418
24Ipswich2118121737-2011
