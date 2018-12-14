Aston Villa v Stoke City
Aston Villa have a spate of injuries ahead of the meeting with Midlands rivals Stoke City.
Jack Grealish (shin), Henri Lansbury (hamstring), Neil Taylor (hamstring), Birkir Bjarnason (groin), James Bree, Mile Jedinak are all out, and winger Albert Adomah (ankle) is a doubt.
Stoke midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo serves the last of his three-game ban following a red card against Derby.
Tom Edwards could return to the squad after missing the 2-0 win over Ipswich.
Dean Smith's eighth-placed Villa start the day two points ahead of Stoke, in 10th, having won four times in an unbeaten six-game run.
But Gary Rowett's Potters are unbeaten in eight games and have not lost on the road in the league since 1 September, just up the road at The Hawthorns.
Match facts
- Stoke City have not in their last six away league trips to Aston Villa.
- Villa have lost each of their last three league games against Stoke - all in the Premier League between February 2015 and February 2016.
- Since losing successive games at the end of October, just after Dean Smith was appointed, Villa have gone unbeaten - their best run since winning seven games in a row under Steve Bruce in February.
- Stoke have drawn six of their 10 away games in the Championship this season - the most in the division, along with Nottingham Forest.
- Jack Grealish has created 47 chances for his Villa teammates so far this season - only Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood (52) has created more.
- Sam Clucas has been involved in four goals in his last three Championship appearances for Stoke (one strike, three assists).