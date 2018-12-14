Aston Villa v Stoke City

Tammy Abraham has netted eight goals in seven home games for Villa - most recently those four in one night against Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa have a spate of injuries ahead of the meeting with Midlands rivals Stoke City.

Jack Grealish (shin), Henri Lansbury (hamstring), Neil Taylor (hamstring), Birkir Bjarnason (groin), James Bree, Mile Jedinak are all out, and winger Albert Adomah (ankle) is a doubt.

Stoke midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo serves the last of his three-game ban following a red card against Derby.

Tom Edwards could return to the squad after missing the 2-0 win over Ipswich.

Dean Smith's eighth-placed Villa start the day two points ahead of Stoke, in 10th, having won four times in an unbeaten six-game run.

But Gary Rowett's Potters are unbeaten in eight games and have not lost on the road in the league since 1 September, just up the road at The Hawthorns.

Match facts