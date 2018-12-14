Championship
Aston Villa15:00Stoke
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Stoke City

Tammy Abraham has netted eight goals in seven home games for Villa - most recently those four in one night against Nottingham Forest
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Aston Villa have a spate of injuries ahead of the meeting with Midlands rivals Stoke City.

Jack Grealish (shin), Henri Lansbury (hamstring), Neil Taylor (hamstring), Birkir Bjarnason (groin), James Bree, Mile Jedinak are all out, and winger Albert Adomah (ankle) is a doubt.

Stoke midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo serves the last of his three-game ban following a red card against Derby.

Tom Edwards could return to the squad after missing the 2-0 win over Ipswich.

Dean Smith's eighth-placed Villa start the day two points ahead of Stoke, in 10th, having won four times in an unbeaten six-game run.

But Gary Rowett's Potters are unbeaten in eight games and have not lost on the road in the league since 1 September, just up the road at The Hawthorns.

Match facts

  • Stoke City have not in their last six away league trips to Aston Villa.
  • Villa have lost each of their last three league games against Stoke - all in the Premier League between February 2015 and February 2016.
  • Since losing successive games at the end of October, just after Dean Smith was appointed, Villa have gone unbeaten - their best run since winning seven games in a row under Steve Bruce in February.
  • Stoke have drawn six of their 10 away games in the Championship this season - the most in the division, along with Nottingham Forest.
  • Jack Grealish has created 47 chances for his Villa teammates so far this season - only Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood (52) has created more.
  • Sam Clucas has been involved in four goals in his last three Championship appearances for Stoke (one strike, three assists).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich21134438241443
2Leeds21126335181742
3Sheff Utd21114634241037
4Derby2111463124737
5West Brom21106544301436
6Middlesbrough219932314936
7Nottm Forest21810332221034
8Aston Villa218854132932
9Birmingham217953025530
10Stoke217952725230
11Blackburn217952731-430
12Swansea218582523229
13Bristol City218582524129
14QPR218492531-628
15Preston216783235-325
16Wigan2174102329-625
17Sheff Wed216692738-1124
18Brentford215793332122
19Hull2156102130-921
20Rotherham214982132-1121
21Millwall2147102635-919
22Reading2146112634-818
23Bolton2146111529-1418
24Ipswich2118121737-2011
