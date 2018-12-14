Championship
Preston15:00Millwall
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Millwall

Alan Browne has been directly involved in four goals in Preston's last two home games - two strikes and two assists
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Preston should have midfielder Ben Pearson available to face Millwall in the Championship after a thigh strain.

Brandon Barker has been ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury against Nottingham Forest.

Millwall's only injury absentees are forward Tom Bradshaw (knee) and midfielder Shaun Williams.

Forward trio Aiden O'Brien, Lee Gregory and Steve Morison are all set to continue after returning from injuries against Hull City last Saturday.

The Lions, who are 21st in the Championship table, are still chasing a first away league victory of the season.

Preston start the game six places - and six points - better off than Millwall.

Match facts

  • Preston are winless in five matches against Millwall in all competitions.
  • Both of the past two league matches between Preston and Millwall at Deepdale have ended goalless.
  • Since losing successive home games in September, Preston are unbeaten in five league games at Deepdale and have scored four goals on three occasions in that run.
  • Millwall are one of three Championship sides yet to record a win on the road this season, along with Brentford and Rotherham United.
  • Eight of Preston's 32 league goals this season have been scored by substitutes - three more than any other Championship side.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich21134438241443
2Leeds21126335181742
3Sheff Utd21114634241037
4Derby2111463124737
5West Brom21106544301436
6Middlesbrough219932314936
7Nottm Forest21810332221034
8Aston Villa218854132932
9Birmingham217953025530
10Stoke217952725230
11Blackburn217952731-430
12Swansea218582523229
13Bristol City218582524129
14QPR218492531-628
15Preston216783235-325
16Wigan2174102329-625
17Sheff Wed216692738-1124
18Brentford215793332122
19Hull2156102130-921
20Rotherham214982132-1121
21Millwall2147102635-919
22Reading2146112634-818
23Bolton2146111529-1418
24Ipswich2118121737-2011
View full Championship table

