Bolton Wanderers v Leeds United

Four of Mat Klich's five league goals for Leeds United this season have come away from home
Bolton Wanderers will face Leeds United without suspended striker Sammy Ameobi following his red card against Norwich.

Ameobi scored in the 3-2 defeat at Carrow Road before being sent off just before Norwich's stoppage-time winner.

Leeds boss Marco Bielsa could begin a new policy of rotating players as the busy festive period approaches.

The Argentine's options should be boosted by the return to fitness of striker Patrick Bamford and midfielder Izzy Brown.

Bolton, in 23rd, start the day 24 points below second-placed Leeds in the Championship table.

Match facts

  • Bolton have lost each of their last five matches against Leeds in all competitions, despite finding the net at least once in each game.
  • Leeds have lost just one of their last 14 away matches against Bolton a 4-1 Premier League defeat in May 2004.
  • Bolton have only picked up three points from their last 11 league games, scoring five goals and conceding 17.
  • Leeds have had a different manager in each of their last 10 away league visits to Bolton since 1995 - Howard Wilkinson, George Graham, David O'Leary, Terry Venables, Eddie Gray, Neil Warnock, Brian McDermott, Neil Redfearn, Steve Evans and Thomas Christiansen.
  • Leeds have won their last four Championship matches. They last won five league games in a row in December 2009, when in the third tier.
  • No Championship side has made more changes to their starting line-up this season than Bolton (59, level with Sheffield Wednesday). Only Birmingham City (16) have made fewer changes than Leeds (23).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich21134438241443
2Leeds21126335181742
3Sheff Utd21114634241037
4Derby2111463124737
5West Brom21106544301436
6Middlesbrough219932314936
7Nottm Forest21810332221034
8Aston Villa218854132932
9Birmingham217953025530
10Stoke217952725230
11Blackburn217952731-430
12Swansea218582523229
13Bristol City218582524129
14QPR218492531-628
15Preston216783235-325
16Wigan2174102329-625
17Sheff Wed216692738-1124
18Brentford215793332122
19Hull2156102130-921
20Rotherham214982132-1121
21Millwall2147102635-919
22Reading2146112634-818
23Bolton2146111529-1418
24Ipswich2118121737-2011
View full Championship table

