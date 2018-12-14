Bolton Wanderers v Leeds United

From the section

Four of Mat Klich's five league goals for Leeds United this season have come away from home

Bolton Wanderers will face Leeds United without suspended striker Sammy Ameobi following his red card against Norwich.

Ameobi scored in the 3-2 defeat at Carrow Road before being sent off just before Norwich's stoppage-time winner.

Leeds boss Marco Bielsa could begin a new policy of rotating players as the busy festive period approaches.

The Argentine's options should be boosted by the return to fitness of striker Patrick Bamford and midfielder Izzy Brown.

Bolton, in 23rd, start the day 24 points below second-placed Leeds in the Championship table.

