Bolton Wanderers v Leeds United
Bolton Wanderers will face Leeds United without suspended striker Sammy Ameobi following his red card against Norwich.
Ameobi scored in the 3-2 defeat at Carrow Road before being sent off just before Norwich's stoppage-time winner.
Leeds boss Marco Bielsa could begin a new policy of rotating players as the busy festive period approaches.
The Argentine's options should be boosted by the return to fitness of striker Patrick Bamford and midfielder Izzy Brown.
Bolton, in 23rd, start the day 24 points below second-placed Leeds in the Championship table.
Match facts
- Bolton have lost each of their last five matches against Leeds in all competitions, despite finding the net at least once in each game.
- Leeds have lost just one of their last 14 away matches against Bolton a 4-1 Premier League defeat in May 2004.
- Bolton have only picked up three points from their last 11 league games, scoring five goals and conceding 17.
- Leeds have had a different manager in each of their last 10 away league visits to Bolton since 1995 - Howard Wilkinson, George Graham, David O'Leary, Terry Venables, Eddie Gray, Neil Warnock, Brian McDermott, Neil Redfearn, Steve Evans and Thomas Christiansen.
- Leeds have won their last four Championship matches. They last won five league games in a row in December 2009, when in the third tier.
- No Championship side has made more changes to their starting line-up this season than Bolton (59, level with Sheffield Wednesday). Only Birmingham City (16) have made fewer changes than Leeds (23).