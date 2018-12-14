Ipswich Town v Wigan Athletic
Championship strugglers Ipswich expect to have midfielder Grant Ward and forward Kayden Jackson available for the visit of Wigan after illness.
Dean Gerken is expected to retain his place in goal ahead of Bartosz Bialkowski, having come in for last weekend's defeat at Stoke.
Wigan look set to welcome back winger Gavin Massey into the squad.
Left-back Kal Naismith is suspended after a red card against Derby while striker Nick Powell (hamstring) is out.
Bottom club Ipswich, on 11 points, are eight points adrift of safety and 14 points behind 16th-placed Wigan.
Match facts
- Ipswich Town have won three of their last four league games against Wigan Athletic.
- Wigan have failed to score in both of their last two league matches at Portman Road.
- Ipswich boss Paul Lambert is winless in five league matches against Wigan during his managerial career.
- Along with Norwich City and Aston Villa, Wigan have 13 different goal scorers in the Championship this season - more than any other side.
- Ipswich are winless in their last nine league games, having lost each of the last four. They have not lost five on the bounce since a seven-game losing run in November/December 2011.
- Wigan ended a seven-game losing streak on the road in the league last time out with a draw at Bolton, but the Latics have not won away from home since August.