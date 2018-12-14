Championship
Ipswich15:00Wigan
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Wigan Athletic

Freddie Sears has scored four times in Ipswich's last six games, but has only once figured on the winning side this season
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Championship strugglers Ipswich expect to have midfielder Grant Ward and forward Kayden Jackson available for the visit of Wigan after illness.

Dean Gerken is expected to retain his place in goal ahead of Bartosz Bialkowski, having come in for last weekend's defeat at Stoke.

Wigan look set to welcome back winger Gavin Massey into the squad.

Left-back Kal Naismith is suspended after a red card against Derby while striker Nick Powell (hamstring) is out.

Bottom club Ipswich, on 11 points, are eight points adrift of safety and 14 points behind 16th-placed Wigan.

Match facts

  • Ipswich Town have won three of their last four league games against Wigan Athletic.
  • Wigan have failed to score in both of their last two league matches at Portman Road.
  • Ipswich boss Paul Lambert is winless in five league matches against Wigan during his managerial career.
  • Along with Norwich City and Aston Villa, Wigan have 13 different goal scorers in the Championship this season - more than any other side.
  • Ipswich are winless in their last nine league games, having lost each of the last four. They have not lost five on the bounce since a seven-game losing run in November/December 2011.
  • Wigan ended a seven-game losing streak on the road in the league last time out with a draw at Bolton, but the Latics have not won away from home since August.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich21134438241443
2Leeds21126335181742
3Sheff Utd21114634241037
4Derby2111463124737
5West Brom21106544301436
6Middlesbrough219932314936
7Nottm Forest21810332221034
8Aston Villa218854132932
9Birmingham217953025530
10Stoke217952725230
11Blackburn217952731-430
12Swansea218582523229
13Bristol City218582524129
14QPR218492531-628
15Preston216783235-325
16Wigan2174102329-625
17Sheff Wed216692738-1124
18Brentford215793332122
19Hull2156102130-921
20Rotherham214982132-1121
21Millwall2147102635-919
22Reading2146112634-818
23Bolton2146111529-1418
24Ipswich2118121737-2011
View full Championship table

