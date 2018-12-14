Ipswich Town v Wigan Athletic

Freddie Sears has scored four times in Ipswich's last six games

Championship strugglers Ipswich expect to have midfielder Grant Ward and forward Kayden Jackson available for the visit of Wigan after illness.

Dean Gerken is expected to retain his place in goal ahead of Bartosz Bialkowski, having come in for last weekend's defeat at Stoke.

Wigan look set to welcome back winger Gavin Massey into the squad.

Left-back Kal Naismith is suspended after a red card against Derby while striker Nick Powell (hamstring) is out.

Bottom club Ipswich, on 11 points, are eight points adrift of safety and 14 points behind 16th-placed Wigan.

