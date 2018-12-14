Championship
Hull15:00Brentford
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Brentford

Brentford's 13-goal top scorer Neal Maupay is the second leading marksman in the Championship
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Hull expect to be without defenders Eric Lichaj and Reece Burke for the visit of Brentford in the Championship.

Head coach Nigel Adkins is planning without the injured duo and also faces a wait on the fitness of Jordy De Wijs.

Brentford will be without Emiliano Marcondes and Lewis Macleod for the next month as their injuries heal.

Centre-back Julian Jeanvier is back in the Brentford squad, while midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo could start after proving his match fitness.

Hull City, in 19th, start the day just one place - and one point - behind Brentford, who have lost seven of their last nine games, letting in 18 goals.

The Bees have picked up just four points out of a possible 27 since Thomas Frank took over on 16 October following Dean Smith's move to Aston Villa.

Match facts

  • Hull City have won their past three home league matches against Brentford.
  • Brentford have lost five of their past seven league games against Hull.
  • Hull have failed to score in both of their past two home league games. They last failed to find the net in three successive home games in December 2014.
  • Since winning successive Championship matches in September, Brentford have only won once in 14 games.
  • Just 18 Championship goals have been scored so far in 10 games at The KCOM Stadium which - along with the Riverside Stadium - is the lowest in the second tier.
  • Brentford have lost 17 points from winning positions in the Championship this season - more than any other side.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich21134438241443
2Leeds21126335181742
3Sheff Utd21114634241037
4Derby2111463124737
5West Brom21106544301436
6Middlesbrough219932314936
7Nottm Forest21810332221034
8Aston Villa218854132932
9Birmingham217953025530
10Stoke217952725230
11Blackburn217952731-430
12Swansea218582523229
13Bristol City218582524129
14QPR218492531-628
15Preston216783235-325
16Wigan2174102329-625
17Sheff Wed216692738-1124
18Brentford215793332122
19Hull2156102130-921
20Rotherham214982132-1121
21Millwall2147102635-919
22Reading2146112634-818
23Bolton2146111529-1418
24Ipswich2118121737-2011
View full Championship table

