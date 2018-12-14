Hull City v Brentford

Brentford's 13-goal top scorer Neal Maupay is the second leading marksman in the Championship

Hull expect to be without defenders Eric Lichaj and Reece Burke for the visit of Brentford in the Championship.

Head coach Nigel Adkins is planning without the injured duo and also faces a wait on the fitness of Jordy De Wijs.

Brentford will be without Emiliano Marcondes and Lewis Macleod for the next month as their injuries heal.

Centre-back Julian Jeanvier is back in the Brentford squad, while midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo could start after proving his match fitness.

Hull City, in 19th, start the day just one place - and one point - behind Brentford, who have lost seven of their last nine games, letting in 18 goals.

The Bees have picked up just four points out of a possible 27 since Thomas Frank took over on 16 October following Dean Smith's move to Aston Villa.

Match facts