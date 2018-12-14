Hull City v Brentford
Hull expect to be without defenders Eric Lichaj and Reece Burke for the visit of Brentford in the Championship.
Head coach Nigel Adkins is planning without the injured duo and also faces a wait on the fitness of Jordy De Wijs.
Brentford will be without Emiliano Marcondes and Lewis Macleod for the next month as their injuries heal.
Centre-back Julian Jeanvier is back in the Brentford squad, while midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo could start after proving his match fitness.
Hull City, in 19th, start the day just one place - and one point - behind Brentford, who have lost seven of their last nine games, letting in 18 goals.
The Bees have picked up just four points out of a possible 27 since Thomas Frank took over on 16 October following Dean Smith's move to Aston Villa.
Match facts
- Hull City have won their past three home league matches against Brentford.
- Brentford have lost five of their past seven league games against Hull.
- Hull have failed to score in both of their past two home league games. They last failed to find the net in three successive home games in December 2014.
- Since winning successive Championship matches in September, Brentford have only won once in 14 games.
- Just 18 Championship goals have been scored so far in 10 games at The KCOM Stadium which - along with the Riverside Stadium - is the lowest in the second tier.
- Brentford have lost 17 points from winning positions in the Championship this season - more than any other side.