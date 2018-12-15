Foul by Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United).
Doncaster Rovers v Scunthorpe United
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 1Lawlor
- 29Cummings
- 12Anderson
- 6Butler
- 3Andrew
- 11Crawford
- 8WhitemanBooked at 43mins
- 15KaneBooked at 21mins
- 26Coppinger
- 9MarquisBooked at 43mins
- 7Wilks
Substitutes
- 10Rowe
- 13Marosi
- 16Taylor
- 17Blair
- 19May
- 22Anderson
- 24Amos
Scunthorpe
- 25Alnwick
- 2Clarke
- 20Goode
- 23McArdle
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 7Lund
- 14Perch
- 12Dales
- 18ThomasSubstituted forBen El-Mhanniat 17'minutes
- 11Morris
- 17Novak
Substitutes
- 8Horsfield
- 9Ugbo
- 15Lewis
- 19Ben El-Mhanni
- 21Burgess
- 27Flatt
- 29Wootton
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 7,969
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United).
Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Tom Anderson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Doncaster Rovers 2, Scunthorpe United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Scunthorpe United 0.
Foul by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Scunthorpe United).
Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe United).
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Ali Crawford (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers).
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers).
Hand ball by Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers).
Andy Dales (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Cummings (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
James Perch (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ali Crawford (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Andy Butler.
Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Tom Anderson.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) because of an injury.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.
Attempt missed. Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United).
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.
