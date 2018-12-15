League One
Doncaster2Scunthorpe0

Doncaster Rovers v Scunthorpe United

Line-ups

Doncaster

  • 1Lawlor
  • 29Cummings
  • 12Anderson
  • 6Butler
  • 3Andrew
  • 11Crawford
  • 8WhitemanBooked at 43mins
  • 15KaneBooked at 21mins
  • 26Coppinger
  • 9MarquisBooked at 43mins
  • 7Wilks

Substitutes

  • 10Rowe
  • 13Marosi
  • 16Taylor
  • 17Blair
  • 19May
  • 22Anderson
  • 24Amos

Scunthorpe

  • 25Alnwick
  • 2Clarke
  • 20Goode
  • 23McArdle
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 7Lund
  • 14Perch
  • 12Dales
  • 18ThomasSubstituted forBen El-Mhanniat 17'minutes
  • 11Morris
  • 17Novak

Substitutes

  • 8Horsfield
  • 9Ugbo
  • 15Lewis
  • 19Ben El-Mhanni
  • 21Burgess
  • 27Flatt
  • 29Wootton
Referee:
Andy Woolmer
Attendance:
7,969

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United).

Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United).

Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Tom Anderson.

Second Half

Second Half begins Doncaster Rovers 2, Scunthorpe United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Scunthorpe United 0.

Foul by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Scunthorpe United).

Herbie Kane (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe United).

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Foul by Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United).

Ali Crawford (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers).

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers).

Hand ball by Mallik Wilks (Doncaster Rovers).

Andy Dales (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Cummings (Doncaster Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

James Perch (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ali Crawford (Doncaster Rovers).

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Andy Butler.

Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Tom Anderson.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) because of an injury.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.

Attempt missed. Matthew Lund (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United).

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth21145235171847
2Luton21125441212041
3Sunderland19117139182140
4Peterborough21116438261239
5Doncaster22115636261038
6Charlton2111463425937
7Barnsley20105534201435
8Blackpool209742519634
9Wycombe218763028231
10Walsall218672329-630
11Coventry218582225-329
12Accrington207762224-228
13Fleetwood217682823527
14Burton208392628-227
15Southend2182112528-326
16Gillingham2173113134-324
17Shrewsbury216692427-324
18Rochdale216692839-1124
19Oxford Utd215792733-622
20Scunthorpe2256112946-1721
21Bristol Rovers2145121725-817
22Plymouth2145122440-1617
23Wimbledon2143141531-1615
24Bradford2143141839-2115
View full League One table

