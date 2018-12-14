League Two
Newport15:00MK Dons
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Milton Keynes Dons (Sat)

Robbie Willmott
Robbie Willmott has also played for Cambridge United and Luton Town

Winger Robbie Willmott could start for Newport County against League Two leaders MK Dons.

Willmott came off the bench in Tuesday's FA Cup win over Wrexham after recovering from a hamstring injury

Defender Jordan Moore-Taylor is again likely to miss out for MK Dons because of injury, while Chuks Aneke is doubtful after suffering a minor knock.

Striker Rhys Healey, on loan from Cardiff City, is on course to be fit to face his former club.

Saturday 15th December 2018

  • NewportNewport County15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • ExeterExeter City15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00StevenageStevenage
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00BuryBury
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons21127232131943
2Lincoln City20125335171841
3Colchester21115534191538
4Bury21106540211936
5Mansfield20811129141535
6Newport2110563234-235
7Tranmere219753125634
8Forest Green218943021933
9Exeter218762923631
10Stevenage219482626031
11Swindon218672529-430
12Oldham217862821729
13Carlisle2183102527-227
14Northampton216872628-226
15Port Vale217592225-326
16Crawley2082102731-426
17Crewe2174102126-525
18Grimsby2164112029-922
19Morecambe2164112134-1322
20Yeovil195682424021
21Cheltenham2055102031-1120
22Cambridge2154121935-1619
23Notts County2137112243-2116
24Macclesfield2134141638-2213
View full League Two table

Top Stories