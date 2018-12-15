Kilmarnock v Dundee
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Kilmarnock have lost just one of their past 11 Scottish Premiership matches against Dundee (W4 D6), a 0-1 defeat in May 2017.
- Since winning three consecutive top-flight trips to Rugby Park between April 2013 and August 2015, Dundee have one just one of their past five visits there in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L2), a 1-0 victory in May 2017.
- Kilmarnock conceded five goals last time out, losing 1-5 against Celtic; they conceded as many goals in that match as they had done in their previous eight Scottish Premiership matches (also 5).
- Dundee have picked up six points from their last four Scottish Premiership games (W1 D3) - more than they managed in their previous 13 Scottish Premiership games (3 points - W1 D0 L12).
- Kenny Miller has scored in each of his past four Scottish Premiership appearances for Dundee (6 goals).