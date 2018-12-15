Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock15:00Dundee
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Dundee

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Kilmarnock have lost just one of their past 11 Scottish Premiership matches against Dundee (W4 D6), a 0-1 defeat in May 2017.
  • Since winning three consecutive top-flight trips to Rugby Park between April 2013 and August 2015, Dundee have one just one of their past five visits there in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L2), a 1-0 victory in May 2017.
  • Kilmarnock conceded five goals last time out, losing 1-5 against Celtic; they conceded as many goals in that match as they had done in their previous eight Scottish Premiership matches (also 5).
  • Dundee have picked up six points from their last four Scottish Premiership games (W1 D3) - more than they managed in their previous 13 Scottish Premiership games (3 points - W1 D0 L12).
  • Kenny Miller has scored in each of his past four Scottish Premiership appearances for Dundee (6 goals).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1510323682833
2Rangers1694338142431
3Kilmarnock179442517831
4Hearts189362324-130
5Livingston188462416828
6St Johnstone168442020028
7Aberdeen168352017327
8Hibernian166552619723
9Motherwell164391626-1015
10Hamilton1741121237-2513
11Dundee1623111333-209
12St Mirren1723121234-229
View full Scottish Premiership table

